With the NBA trade deadline looming around, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to make moves. According to reports, Matisse Thybulle may bring a trade offer to the team.

The Philadelphia 76ers are heading into the final stretch of the 2022-23 NBA regular season in high spirits, sitting third in the Eastern Conference. However, the team learned the hard way this means nothing when the postseason arrives.

Despite having high aspirations and making moves to go deep, the Sixers have fallen short in their last playoff appearances. This year they hope to do things differently, which is why they are a team to watch ahead of the trade deadline.

Who will join Joel Embiid and James Harden remains to be seen, but the team may already know who to trade. Matisse Thybulle's future has been up in the air for a while, and two teams are reportedly keeping an eye on him.

Report: Two teams could trade for 76ers' Matisse Thybulle

Marc Stein reported earlier in the week that the Sacramento Kings wanted to know about Thybulle's availability. Later, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer added that the Golden State Warriors are also interested in him:

"Multiple NBA sources said the Golden State Warriors have had internal discussions about Thybulle and that they do like him as a defensive stopper. The Sacramento Kings are also reportedly monitoring his availability. A league source confirmed the interest, saying Kings coach Mike Brown is a fan of Thybulle, who would add a defensive presence to Sacramento’s starting lineup. The Kings (28-21), who surprisingly sit at third place in the Western Conference, are pondering upgrades for a postseason push after an NBA-record 16 straight seasons without a playoff appearance. The Kings’ and Warriors’ interest makes sense and is something to pay attention to."

Thybulle's future in Philadelphia has been uncertain ever since he failed to agree to a contract extension. However, Pompey notes that the team shouldn't expect to get much in return:

"And even if they do attempt to trade him, the market might not bring back enough in his place. At the moment, multiple league sources said Thybulle’s lack of consistent production has lowered his trade value."