For years, people have talked aboutStephen Curry's rivalry with LeBron James. The latter took over the NBA from the gate, while the other became the most dominant player in the league a little later.

These two NBA legends have been tied from the very day they were born -- literally. They were born in the same hospital in Akron, Ohio, and went on to become two of the greatest players of all time.

Their rivalry keeps going strong even this deep into their careers. That' why NBA legend Kevin Garnett believes it's time people start appreciating their greatness instead of trying to put one over the other.

Kevin Garnett Praises The LeBron James - Stephen Curry Rivalry

"I think we need to sit back and appreciate that we're watching two of the greatest play, and their teams play," Garnett said on his show. "It's nice to see these two, these two dynamics go against each other. When we sit back and watch these two, they would have either won or stood in each other's way of winning. And that's how I look at it. The things LeBron has accomplished, and affected the game from a cultural standpoint, from people wanting to be like, play like, style of play, taking away from other styles, coming into a whole new generation."

"Then have it taken from you," The Big Ticket added. "Like, now it's a Steph Curry age, where everybody wants to shoot the ball from distance and have accuracy. And you're being measured off of that. You know, great point guard play now is about how far you can shoot it out and how consistent you can do that. But Steph Curry has changed the culture and how we see basketball and it's dope to see these two generational talents kind of go at it.We're going to go back to these games right here and it's gonna be biblical."

At the end of the day, there's no point in trying to compare or determine who's better. Both are all-time greatest on their respective crafts, so maybe it's time we just start appreciating them instead of putting them against each other.