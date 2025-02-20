Los Angeles Lakers fans don’t have much to celebrate right now. The team’s 2-1 record since Luka Doncic joined the roster, including a loss to the Charlotte Hornets, hasn’t been well received, and LeBron James had a clear message about Doncic’s performance after the game.

Despite LeBron’s efforts to lead a comeback in the fourth quarter, the Lakers fell short. James delivered a strong individual performance, finishing with 26 points in just 28 minutes, but his teammates struggled to step up.

Austin Reaves had a quiet night, scoring only eight points in 27 minutes, while Dorian Finney-Smith managed 12 points in 28 minutes. However, fan frustration has been primarily directed at Doncic, whose recent performances have raised concerns.

After establishing himself as a superstar with the Dallas Mavericks, expectations for Doncic have been sky-high. But coming off a tough injury that sidelined him since December, he is still working his way back into form. LeBron addressed his new teammate’s situation postgame.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the fourth quarter of a game against the Utah Jazz

“It’s his third game since Christmas, and it’s his third game with us. He still doesn’t know all the plays, all the defensive coverages, and all the signals we’ve built since September. Obviously, we’re trying to fast-track it on the fly,” LeBron told reporters.

Doncic’s performance since joining the Lakers

New Lakers’ star transition to the franchise has been far from seamless. While LeBron has expressed confidence in his adaptation to the team’s system, Doncic has struggled to find his rhythm. After recovering from a significant injury suffered in December, his performances have yet to inspire much optimism among Lakers fans, who are growing anxious with the playoffs approaching.

In the Lakers’ recent matchup against the Hornets, Doncic tallied 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists. However, when comparing this to his final game with the Mavericks before his injury, the numbers are striking. In just 16 minutes of action in that contest, he matched the 14 points but recorded only 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Over his last three games in a Lakers uniform, Doncic has averaged 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. With the Lakers dropping consecutive games to the Hornets and Jazz, expectations are mounting for the star guard to elevate his game as the postseason draws near.

LeBron’s take on Austin Reaves’ ejection

As the Lakers fight to solidify their playoff position in the Western Conference, LeBron James weighed in on the team’s disappointing loss to the Hornets. Despite the setback, he remains confident in their ability to bounce back and also shared his thoughts on Austin Reaves’ controversial ejection.

“It deflated us a little when you lose a big piece like that,” LeBron said. “We dropped the F-bomb too many times, but he [Reaves] only said it once. He left the team out there alone, so I think it’s pretty clear he didn’t repeat it.”