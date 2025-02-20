Victor Wembanyama out for NBA season: What happened to the Spurs star?

The San Antonio Spurs had high hopes for what Victor Wembanyama could contribute during the critical stretch of the 2024-25 NBA season. The organization was counting on the French center’s leadership to help propel them into the Western Conference Playoffs. However, those aspirations have been dashed by troubling news.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Wembanyama has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, an injury that will prevent him from returning to basketball anytime soon and will require a lengthy recovery period. As a result, he is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Following the surprising news, Charania offered additional details. “Victor Wembanyama has a form of a blood clot in his right shoulder,” the reporter confirmed. “The Spurs believe this is an isolated condition.”

Official confirmation from the Spurs

Moments after the news broke on social networks, the Spurs shared on their official accounts a brief official statement confirming Wemby’s situation. “The San Antonio Spurs today announced that Victor Wembanyama has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder,” the organization begins.

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the 74th NBA All-Star Game on February 16, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

“The condition was discovered when Wembanyama returned to San Antonio following the All-Star Game in San Francisco,” the Spurs then clarify. “Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. The team will provide updates as appropriate.”

Unfortunate timing for Wembanyama’s setback

The announcement about Victor Wembanyama’s injury comes at a particularly unfortunate time for both the player and the San Antonio Spurs. The French center had just earned his first NBA All-Star Game selection, playing for the Charles Barkley Global Stars team alongside superstars like Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Upon his return to San Antonio, the center was poised to further develop his on-court chemistry with De’Aaron Fox, who had recently been acquired in a trade with the Sacramento Kings. The two players had shown early promise as a formidable duo. However, those plans will now be put on hold, and the Spurs’ aspirations of competing more effectively in the Western Conference will likely be delayed until at least next season.