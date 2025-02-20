Terence Crawford unveils weight details for Canelo Alvarez showdown

After months of speculation, the highly anticipated showdown between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez is finally set. This bout brings together two pound-for-pound boxing greats, despite competing in vastly different weight divisions. The American Crawford, a former undisputed super lightweight champion and welterweight champion, is—like Canelo—a four-division titleholder.

In 2024, Crawford debuted at 154 pounds, still 14 pounds below Canelo’s weight class. The Mexican legend has won titles up to light heavyweight and currently reigns as the unified super middleweight champion, with a chance to become undisputed once again when he faces William Scull in May.

Their fight is set at 168 pounds, giving Canelo Alvarez a natural advantage—not only because of his size but also due to his years of experience competing in higher weight classes.

No rehydration clauses or advantages for Canelo

Speaking with Cigar Talk, Crawford confirmed that there are no weight stipulations, including a rehydration clause on fight day—something Canelo has utilized in the past.

“I’m really coming up three weight classes, in all reality,” Crawford explained. “But we can say I’m moving up two weight classes, fighting arguably one of the best Mexicans ever. You know, and his weight—there are no rehydration clauses, no nothing. You’re just fighting him at his best. There are no stipulations in it. It’s mano-a-mano. I make weight on Friday, we fight on Saturday. It’s simple.”

Crawford boldly accepts the challenge

Despite the weight difference and absence of rehydration clauses, Crawford is confident and fully embracing the challenge. His championship pedigree across multiple divisions and adaptability to different fighting styles make him a formidable threat to Canelo.

This fight promises to be a thrilling clash of styles and a defining moment for both fighters, as they seek to solidify their legacies. The boxing world eagerly awaits a bout that could reshape the landscape of the sport.