Now that Saquon Barkley might test free agency, we take a look at the top three teams that could look to signing the former Penn State product.

The New York Giants have plenty of decisions to make in the offseason. Daniel Jones is demanding an absurd amount of money to stay with the team, and Saquon Barkley's situation is also worrisome.

Barkley and his camp reportedly want way more than the Giants are willing to pay him right now. Moreover, the Giants may not even be willing to put him under the franchise tag, that'll pay him nearly $10 million.

Not so long ago, Barkley was one of the best running backs in the league. However, his proneness to get hurt has raised several questions about his durability. So, where could he head now?

NFL Rumors: Potential Landing Spots For Saquon Barkley

3. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are coming off an outstanding season, at least offensively. Coach Mike McDaniel revamped their passing game and made Tua Tagovailoa look like a legit star in this league.

However, their running game wasn't nearly as explosive. They have some solid weapons, so they would have several insurance policies in case Barkley winds up missing time with another injury.

2. Buffalo Bills

Likewise, the Buffalo Bills have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of passing offense, but their running game has been non-existent throughout most of Sean McDermott's tenure with the team.

The Bills tried to revamp that running game with rookie James Cook last season, and he did look good. But their Super Bowl window might be closing right before their eyes, so they should look at an upgrade at the RB position.

1. New York Giants

Truth be told, no team in the NFL will be willing to pay Saquon Barkley more than the New York Giants. I mean, he would lose all his leverage if not even his current team is willing to meet his asking price.

Barkley is coming off a solid season, so he should try and make things work to stay in the Big Apple, maybe signing a one-year 'prove-it' kind of deal with the very same organization that drafted him.