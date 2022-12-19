Golden State Warriors will visit New York Knicks in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The locals, Knicks, have an excellent streak of 7 consecutive victories, which has allowed them to improve their win-loss balance, which is now not only positive, but also allowed them to rise to sixth place in the standings and be, of course, moment, one of those qualified for the Playoffs. Of course, they want to continue like this.

The Golden State Warriors have had a less than expected start to the season, especially after the brilliant way they won the title a few months ago. A victory would allow them to approach 10th place, looking to enter the qualification zone for the Play-in, and that is why the San Francisco team will go after it.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York

Live stream: FuboTV

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play at Madison Square Gardens will be the second between the two in this regular season. The first of them took place on November 19 and on that occasion it was a 111-101 victory for the Golden State Warriors. Since then, the Knicks have improved a lot, reaching the Playoff zone; while those from San Francisco are still looking to enter the Play-in zone.

How to Watch or Live Stream New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors to be played on Tuesday, December 20 at the Madison Square Garden, New York will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other options: TNT.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. According to the DraftKings website, the New York Knicks are favorites at -240 odds, while the odds for the Golden State Warriors to win are +200.

DraftKings New York Knicks -240 Golden State Warriors +200

