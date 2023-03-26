Not many second-round picks have been able to make a big impact in the NBA. Here, we're going to praise the three greatest players that did just that.

Finding success in the NBA Draft is something not many teams have been able to do. Of course, landing can't-miss talents like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or LeBron James helps, but that's not the case every year.

Drafting isn't an exact science, and as such, scouts often miss plenty of stuff. The intangibles, the system, or even the room for growth of some second-round picks have sometimes made them even more impactful than lottery picks.

Not many second-round picks have been able to make a big impact in the NBA. Here, we're going to praise the three greatest players that did just that, paving their way to the Hall of Fame.

The 3 Greatest Second-Round Picks In NBA Draft History

Honorable Mention: Manu Ginobili, Jeff Hornacek, Marc Gasol, Toni Kukoc

3. Draymond Green

Draymond Green might not be a fan favorite, but he's already taken over Manu Ginobili as the third-greatest second-rounder ever. He's one of the most versatile defenders of all time, and his basketball IQ outweighs his unimpressive stats.

Green's playmaking has often allowed the Splash Brothers to find success. He's helped the Golden State Warriors win four NBA championships in six trips to the NBA Finals, also winning Defensive Player of the Year.

2. Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman isn't only the second-greatest second-round pick in NBA history but also the greatest rebounder of all time. He was a menace and a driving force on both ends of the glass,and one of the most dominant defenders to ever do it.

Rodman was a late bloomer but one that went on to become a legend. He was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, led the league in rebounds seven times — and in consecutive seasons — and won five NBA championships.

1. Nikola Jokic

It's crazy to think that Nikola Jokic was drafted during a Taco Bell commercial, and he's now en route to winning his third straight MVP award. He's the best player in Denver Nuggets history already and the greatest passing big man of all time.

Jokic has never stopped improving since becoming a starter. He's no longer a defensive liability and will be the first center to average a triple-double. Jokic is the ultimate triple threat as a passer, shooter, and finisher, and he's just getting started.