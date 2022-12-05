In 10 years, the Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers has taken multiple risks in his job. However, none of them were Stephen Curry neither Klay Thompson.

The Golden State Warriors will be remembered as one of the biggest dynasties in NBA history. The fact that in such short time the San Francisco franchise were able to assemble a championship-contender team and work it out through already 10 years, is not something that is seen everyday in sports, neither in basketball. One of the main responsibles for that to happen is GM Bob Myers.

Since the 2012-2013 NBA Season, the Golden State Warriors have played in six NBA Finals, and reached the gold four times. With one of the greatest "Big 3" of all time including Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Of course there are more players that have impacted the Dubs as well as them, but these three players have been consistent through this period of time.

As this chapter might see its ending, the Golden State Warriors are in the middle of their rebuilding process with some huge new young talent mixed up with experience in clutch moments. That could be reflected everytime Bob Myers, the Dubs' general manager, has said something on the media or in a press conference.

Warriors News: GM Bob Myers reveals his biggest gamble as an executive

In a interview with GQ Magazine, Clay Skipper went deep down with the 10-year Golden State Warriors' GM with several topics. In between they talked about the times Bob Myers has taken big decisions that have impacted directly in the team's performance as well as his thought process when he's discussing deals with other teams.

"I ask myself, what's the worst thing that can happen out of this decision? I always look at the downside of the decision, because the upside is obvious. It's more, am I okay coming out with nothing? So if we trade a player, are we okay if that player becomes an All-Star? If we trade a draft pick, are we okay if that pick ends up being a top five pick? We have to understand those consequences before we do a deal." he said to the reporter.

That's when the name of Andre Iguodala came out. "When we traded for Andre Iguodala [in 2013], we had to give up some salary, and we traded two unprotected first round draft picks. That's a big gamble. You don’t see that happen much anymore. But we decided as an ownership group that this player and this opportunity is one where we have to assume the risk. That was a hugely pivotal moment to get a good player like Iguodala." Myers answered.