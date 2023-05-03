Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers have endured plenty of criticism lately. The two-way superstar hasn't been able to be on the floor when it matters the most, and they've failed to make it to the NBA Finals.

Leonard missed the final games of the season with a knee injury. Paul George was also out, so Russell Westbrook was a one-man show for the most part, which obviously wasn't enough to win in the playoffs.

That's why George had to come in Kawhi's defense after ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith claimed that he should just retire. George explained why Stephen A. was wrong and stood by his teammate.

Paul George Claps Back At Stephen A. Smith

"If you can play through it, you're gonna through it. If you cannot, there's a reason why. Nobody wants to sit out for no reason," George said. "You can't play through that sh*t because you won't be yourself. What's the point of going out there? I heard Stephen A. talk about how Kawhi could've given you 10 minutes or 5."

"Bro, it's not about that," continued George. "If I gotta go on the floor and I can't be myself, what the f*ck am I on the floor for? Now I'm liable to get even more hurt because I'm not myself and trying to do shit I can't do. It was a dumb take."

George Says Clippers Could've Beaten Suns

Moreover, George also believes the Clippers could've beaten the Suns if they were healthy. Unfortunately, that has been the case with this team since they acquired their two stars four seasons ago:

“This was very much a series I think we should have won and could have gotten past if we [were] healthy," George sentenced. "Absolutely, I believe we had everything to beat Phoenix. It’s frustrating, especially as years go up, you look back at this shit and, like damn, another year – not necessarily wasted – but another year of not getting a chance to compete. To get to the finish line and not be able to compete is the hardest part of it all.”

Truth be told, it's all wishful thinking and hypotheticals. It's reached a point where the Clippers are no longer considered a serious contender, as you just know their stars won't be available in the playoffs.