With the Los Angeles Clippers on the verge of elimination, NBA analysts believe it's time to hold Kawhi Leonard accountable ond and for all.

The Los Angeles Clippers' season will most likely end tonight. Despite Russell Westbrook's heroics and outstanding play in the postseason, a one-man show cannot beat Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

Paul George has been on the shelf for the past month or so, but the Clippers still managed to steal Game 1 from the Suns. Then, as happens every single season, Kawhi Leonard suffered an undisclosed and mysterious season-ending injury.

This has become a common trend, which is why several analysts have finally decided to hold him accountable. It's not like Leonard decides to get hurt, but they have to keep the same energy they have with guys like Joel Embiid or Zion Williamson, to name a few.

Stephen A. Smith: Kawhi Leonard Is The Worst Superstar In NBA History

First, it was Stephen A. Smith who got brutally honest and claimed that Leonard is one of the worst superstars in NBA history. Of course, that's not because of his game but because of his lack of availability.

“Kawhi Leonard should be on the list of one of the worst superstars this game has ever seen,” Smith said on First Take. “That’s right, I said it. Because anybody that watches basketball knows I’m obviously not talking about his skills. We know the brother is big time. We know that as a talent, he’s a superstar. One who shows up, when he plays, I’m talking about in terms of his performance, performs in the postseason arguably better than he performs in the regular season. He is that dude.”

“But when you talk about a superstar that is unreliable, I want somebody to point me out somebody more flagrant than him. You’re load-managing him all through the season, all through the season, he takes every perk imaginable,” Smith concluded.

Colin Cowherd: Kawhi Doesn't Communicate With The Clippers

Then, Colin Cowherd explained that Leonard's camp has even kept his own team and teammates on the blue about his constant injuries and issues, and that's just not going to change:

“In two seasons, Kawhi Leonard has played 27 home games,” Cowherd said. “Folks, after a while if you're getting the understudy on Broadway, three of 4 nights, the understudy becomes the star, not the star. He's just not available, he's odd, he's not verbal, he doesn't communicate, I've been told, with coaches or players. This is who he is.”

Kawhi's tenure in Los Angeles has been as big a failure as Kevin Durant's in Brooklyn. They have nothing to show for it, and while he shouldn't be blamed for getting hurt, it's time he finally gets some of the criticism.