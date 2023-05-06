With the Los Angeles Clippers' season coming to yet another disappointing end, Kawhi Leonard's future has been a hot topic of debate around NBA circles lately. There's no denying that he's an elite two-way player, but he's seldom available.

The Clippers have failed to fulfill their goal of taking over Los Angeles. They've outplayed the Los Angeles Lakers since Steve Ballmer took over, but the Lakers won a ring and they haven't even made it to the NBA Finals.

All things considered, NBA legend Paul Pierce believes it's time for Kawhi Leonard to seriously consider retirement. It's not about his talent or lack thereof, but about everything he's been through already.

Paul Pierce Says Kawhi Leonard Should Just Retire

"If I’m Kawhi Leonard, I would really consider retirement. This has a lot to do with what his body has been through," Pierce said on KG Certified's Ticket & The Truth.

“Being unreliable has nothing to do with their talent. Kawhi has probably been the most unreliable and unlucky. That’s just unlucky to deal with what he’s had to deal with, injury-wise. Because he’s one of the greatest athletes. If you look at the way he’s put together, he’s strong, in shape. But you have to be good and lucky. It has nothing to do with the weights or the load management. You can be the best athlete in the world but sometimes the injury bug just somehow creeps up on you,"Pierce concluded.

Some might take this as a shot at Kawhi, but it's not. It's a shame, but we've seen this happen over and over to some of the greatest talents in the history of the game, such as Grant Hill or Penny Hardaway. It sucks, but injuries are a part of sports, and he's not going to get healthier as he gets older.