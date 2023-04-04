ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith wants to pull the brakes on the Los Angeles Lakers, but he thinks people are sleeping on the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers won't be top-4 teams in the Western Conference. Nonetheless, it seems like no one could rule them out from NBA championship contention.

We're talking about two star-studded teams that could get hot when it matters the most. Their best players are used to thriving and dominating in the playoffs, and they continue to post video game-like numbers this season.

Nonetheless, as improved as the Lakers have been since the trade deadline, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith still thinks that they're not on the same tier as the Warriors in terms of contention.

Stephen A. Smith Says The Warriors Are More Dangerous Than The Lakers

"When I think about the Warriors, I think about the postseason," Smith said. "I think about Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the greatest shooting backcourt in the history of the game... They're champions, they're tested. When I think about the Lakers. I love the pickups, I love the fact they're an elite defensive team. The only thing I can say about the Lakers is that they're playing with house money."

Steph Curry Believes In The Warriors

The Warriors know things haven't been exactly the same this season. But as much as everybody has had to adapt and adjust, Stephen Curry still has full confidence in their ability to get it together in the playoffs.

"This year we've had guys in a lot of different roles, some newcomers," Curry told Steiny and Guru. "For us to be the champs and have to take everybody’s best shot all year, some self-inflicted wounds that we’ve had, games we should have won.

“With all that said, absolutely (we can make a run)," the reigning Finals MVP added. "I feel like we are a team that’s a force and when we’re locked in on the specific test of trying to beat a team four times in a playoff series – obviously we need to get there and finish this year strong and hopefully stay out of the play-in – that remains the same.”

It will be tough, but the Warriors have beat the odds and made history way too many times already. So, we wouldn't rush to count them out just yet, as they always seem to have one more left in the tank.