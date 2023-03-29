It's been months since we last saw Andrew Wiggins on the court, so coach Steve Kerr and Draymond Green opened up about the situation.

Andrew Wiggins went from an afterthought to one of the best defenders in the NBA. He played a huge role in the Golden State Warriors' title run last season, dominating both sides of the glass and scoring some timely buckets.

The former first-overall pick didn't slow down the slightest this season. He was averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game on 47.3% from the floor and nearly 40% from downtown.

That's why it's been such a big blow to them not having him on the lineup. He's been away from the team due to an undisclosed family matter. However, coach Steve Kerr revealed that they've been in touch, and he's working out every day.

Steve Kerr Gives Update On Andrew Wiggins

"Still no timetable update from Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins," tweeted Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "Did say he’s been working out on a daily basis, but team wouldn’t know about his game conditioning until he got back in building. 20th straight missed game tonight."

Draymond Green Calls Out Fans For Speculating About Wiggins' Life

There have been plenty of rumors and classless comments about Wiggins' family matter on social media. That's why Warriors star Draymond Green wanted to set the record straight and put the fans on blast for that:

"No matter if what y'all saying is true or not, it has no bearing on my life. Nor does it have any bearing on y'all's life," Green said. "Y'all are so thirsty to know what's going on in someone's life that that becomes the thing? Sometimes people disgust me. You don't know what someone's dealing with, and then you make them deal with that? What if that's not what the person's dealing with? Stop i; it's disgusting."

At the end of the day, this must be bigger than basketball. Wiggins is a human being just like the rest of us, and he's got every right to deal with whatever he feels is more important to him and his family.