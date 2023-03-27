LeBron James has been one of the most dominant players in the National Basketball Association for years. However, he can't seem to beat these guys.

It's not a secret that the NBA has been LeBron James' league for quite a while now. Even if he hasn't won a ring in the past couple of years, he continues to be one of the best players in the league.

Nonetheless, the NBA features nothing but the creme of the crop in terms of talent. That's why winning and playing at a high level for so long is perhaps the most remarkable feature in James' career.

NBA News: The Three Players With The Best Record Against LeBron James

3. Patrick Beverley - .625

Patrick Beverley is just a glorified role player, but he's made a big contribution to plenty of winning teams. So, while he might not be the reason why his teams have beaten James, he still has bragging rights over him.

Beverley spent most of his career with James Harden and the Houston Rockets and then the Los Angeles Clippers, so it's not much of a surprise to see that he's fared so well against The King in his career.

2. Jimmy Butler - .654

Jimmy Butler is a winner and a proven leader. But he's also bounced around and has played for multiple teams throughout his career. So, it definitely makes sense to see that he's on this list as well.

Butler has played for the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, and now Miami Heat. He's been a big part of why those teams have made the playoffs while he's been in town.

1. Kawhi Leonard - .688

And last but not least, we find LeBron James' ultimate kryptonite. Not only is Kawhi Leonard one of just three players with a winning percentage of .600+ against LeBron, but he's actually owned him.

He beat James in the NBA Finals when he played for the San Antonio Spurs, earning Finals MVP honors. He later played for the Toronto Raptors, and has completely dominated the Los Angeles Lakers since he joined the Los Angeles Clippers.