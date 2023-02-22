NBA superstar LeBron James was in awe of Victor Wembanyama's potential as the future first-overall pick, and the French stud was humbled by his comments.

For decades, LeBron James was considered the most hyped prospect in NBA Draft history. Now, he might have to take a step back to French star Victor Wembanyama, the projected first-overall pick in 2023.

Wembanyama has reportedly continued to grow, standing at 7'5'' with shoes on now. His unmatched combination of size, shooting, handles, and rim protection makes him the most intriguing prospect ever.

Scouts, media, and even fans have been so impressed by Wembanyama that even LeBron James had to tip his hat off to the French prospect, going as far as to say he's from outer space.

LeBron James Calls Victor Wembanyama 'An Alien'

"What do I think of him? Probably the same as everybody else thinks," James said, per Basketball News. "Everybody is labeling [players] this 'unicorn' thing; everybody has been a 'unicorn' over the last couple years, but he's more like an alien. I've never seen — no one has ever seen — anyone as tall as he is but as fluid as he is and as graceful as he is out on the floor. I mean, at 7-foot-4 or 7-foot-5 or 7-foot-3 or whatever the case may be, [with] his ability to put the ball on the floor, shoot step-back jumpers out of the post, step-back threes, catch-and-shoot threes, block shots — he's for sure a generational talent."

"Hopefully, he continues to stay healthy; that's what is most important for him personally," James added. "But you can tell he loves the game; he was smiling a lot while playing the game last night. I think those were the two best players in the [2023] draft on the floor last night, and they both did their thing. He's a big-time player, and Scoot [Henderson] is a big-time player as well."

Wembanyama Responds To LeBron's Comments

It's not every day that you're praised by one of the greatest players in NBA history. Needless to say, the French stud was humbled by James' comments, adding that he actually doesn't like being called a unicorn:

“First of all, I’m really glad he said that because I didn’t like to be called a unicorn,” Wembanyama told Sports Illustrated. “I like it because it’s just something not from this world. I like being called an alien, yeah. It’s really what I’m working to be—something unique and original.”

Of course, Wembanyama will still have to take the court and prove that he can be as good as most scouts think he'll be. But the early returns have been extremely encouraging, and there's no reason to think he can live up to that potential.