Paul George is a guy with enough experience in the NBA to say who could win an NBA title and also to point out the players who really deserve a big ring. Check here George's personal pick.

Video: Paul George says who he would like to see win an NBA ring

Paul George has been playing with the Los Angeles Clippers since 2019, but despite having a pro career since 2010 he has yet to win a ring, although he recently said that he deserves one.

The last time George was near an NBA ring was in 2021 when he played in the NBA Playoffs and the Clippers reached the final conference where they lost to the Phoenix Suns 4-2.

So far, George has lost three conference finals, two with the Indiana Pacers and one with the Los Angeles Clippers. Since 2011, George has missed only the 2015 and 2022 postseasons.

Who did Paul George say he would like to see win an NBA ring?

The player Paul George wants to see with an NBA ring in his hand is Russell Westbrook, he recently told reporters during a press conference. The video is available below.

George will play with Westbrook in the current season after the Los Angeles Lakers traded him, but the Clippers are unlikely to win a ring this season, maybe next year.