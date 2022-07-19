The new Stephen Curry's and Klay Thompson's teammate is clearing his way into the current NBA Champions for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA Season.

As the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season continues to approach, the Golden State Warriors' front office are not wasting any time. They have three 2022 NBA Draft picks ready to be part of their Championship squad. And they are planning to add one more player as they did with Donte DiVincenzo.

Although, this player is not going to be a starter for sure, the Warriors' intentions are to keep increasing their bench. In order to have some wiggle room to rotate their starting lineup when games need it. Also, they might be looking to give space to their almost full financial situation.

Therefore, it doesn't comes as a surprise that these new players might not have the lights around them. But they are what the Warriors need right now to avoid injuries for their stellar players such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The new Dubs' player who averaged 6 points last season

According to the Athletic NBA, JaMychal Green is finalizing a contract buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder and plans to sign with the Golden State Warriors after he clears waivers. This was told by Green's agent Michael Hodges.

JaMychal Green played last season for the Denver Nuggets. Grenen's stats were an averaged of 6.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 67 games last season. Including the five-game first round series against the Warriors. In which he ended up with 4 points and 2.4 rebounds in average.

According to the specialized site Spotrac, Green was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder after he exercised his $8.2 million-dollar player-option with the Nuggets on June 23, 2022. Therefore, this 2-year deal is what Green is trying to buyout in order to get his trade to the current NBA Champions.