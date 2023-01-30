Golden State Warriors legend Draymond Green had plenty of praise for an NBA youngster, going as far as to say that he could be even better than him.

Despite averaging 8.7 points per his career, Draymond Green will one day be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. His defense, playmaking, and leadership were key in the Golden State Warriors' latest four championships.

Not many players with Green's stats would be considered for a lucrative contract or the Hall of Fame, but he's not like the average guy. He's perhaps the most intelligent player in the league, a master at reading and picking rival defenses apart in real time.

Green's defensive versatility and playmaking have made him a unique asset for the Warriors. Notably, he now sees a lot of himself in another point forward: Reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.

NBA News: Draymond Green Compares Himself To Scottie Barnes

“He could be a lot better than me,” Green told The Athletic. “I saw a tweet the other day that said, ‘Scottie Barnes’ floor is Draymond Green.’ And that’s a damn good floor. And I believe that. He’s such a special talent.”

“I love his game because it’s not predicated on sheer skill or sheer will,” Green said. “It’s a mixture of all of that. It’s a mixture of skill. It’s a mixture of will. It’s a mixture of smarts. It’s a mixture of length and athleticism."

Notably, Barnes is a much better scorer already, and he'll demand a bigger and different offensive role going forward. Even so, he also sees where Dryamond's coming from with these comparisons.

“Of course you can see some similarities in our games — how he plays defense, bringing that intensity,” said Barnes. “His vision on the floor I could see. I would say you could see some similarities, but we’re not the same.”

The Raptors will build around Barnes and surround him with the supporting cast he needs to thrive. So, who knows? Maybe, he'll also finish his promising career with a Hall of Fame induction.