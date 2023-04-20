Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks face each other on Friday at State Farm Arena for Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Watch Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for Game 3

Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks will clash on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this NBA game in the US.

[Watch Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their 74th playoff game. The Boston Celtics are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 44 direct duels to this day, while the Atlanta Hawks have celebrated a triumph in 29 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on April 18, 2023, and it ended in a 119-106 win for the Boston Celtics at home in Game 2 as they now lead 2-0. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again for Game 3.

When will Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks be played?

The 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 3 between Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks will be played on Friday, April 21, 2023, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks

The third match to be played between Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks in the First Round of the NBA 2023 Playoffs, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) in the United States. Other options include Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Boston, TNT, TNT Web, ESPN.