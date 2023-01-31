Boston Celtics will receive Brooklyn Nets for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Brooklyn Nets will visit Boston Celtics in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the US, you can enjoy all the action of this game on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be one of the best games of the day. Two of the best in the Eastern Conference will face each other in a duel that promises to be very intense and interesting. On one side are the locals, the best team of the season not only in the East but also in the entire NBA, the Boston Celtics.

The Massachusetts team seeks to continue at the top, where for the moment they are calm. The difference with the Milwaukee Bucks is 3 games and of course they want to keep it. For this they must beat the Brooklyn Nets, who with a record of 31-19 are fourth but only 1 victory for the 76ers, and 2 for the Bucks and of course they want to move up positions for which it will be essential to win.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Date

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets will be played at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts this Wednesday, February 1 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

