Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers face each other again at Wells Fargo Center for Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Conference Semifinals. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for Game 3

Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will clash again at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this NBA Playoffs game in the US.

[Watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their 112th playoff game. The Boston Celtics are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 63 direct duels to this day, while the Philadelphia 76ers have celebrated a triumph in 48 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on May 3, 2023, and it ended in a 121-87 win for the Boston Celtics at home in Game 2 drawing the series 1-1. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again for Game 3.

When will Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers be played?

The 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3 between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will be played on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers

The third match to be played between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the NBA 2023 Playoffs, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN.