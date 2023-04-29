Sacramento Kings will host Golden State Warriors for the Game 7 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

It was expected that this would be a very tough and even series and it finally was. So much so that of all the first round series, only this is the only one that will be defined in the seventh game. Needless to say that for both teams the situation is the same: victory or elimination.

On the side of the Golden State Warriors, they are favorites despite playing as visitors. They will seek to go to the conference semifinals where the Los Angeles Lakers are already waiting for them. In the case of the Sacramento Kings, they returned to the Playoffs after many seasons and nothing better for this return than playing in the conference semifinals and eliminating one of the main title candidates.

When will Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California will take place this Sunday, April 30 at 3:30 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ABC.

