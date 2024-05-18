Metz will receive PSG for the Matchday 34 of the 2023/2024 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Metz will receive Paris Saint-Germain in what will be the Matchday 34 of the 2023/2024 Ligue 1 season. For fans eagerly anticipating the showdown, there are multiple ways to catch the action, be it through conventional television broadcasts or accessible live streaming services in your country.

[Watch Metz vs PSG live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

A new season of Ligue 1 is coming to a close, and unsurprisingly, PSG, the dominant force in French soccer for several years, has once again secured the title. The tournament had been decided in favor of the Parisians several Matchdays ago, so this game is merely to complete the calendar.

However, considering that this is one of Kylian Mbappe‘s last games at PSG, the match takes on significant relevance. Their rivals will be Metz, who are fighting to avoid direct relegation. A draw is enough for them to achieve that goal, but they are up against the champions.

Metz vs PSG: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (May 20)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Aboubacar Lo of FC Metz – IMAGO / justpictures.ch

Metz vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: DAZN Deutschland

Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 6, discovery+ App

Mexico: Star+

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 3 Portugal

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Spain

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 6

USA: Fubo (free trial)