Cruz Azul will compete against Monterrey in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 semifinals. Find all the essential details here, including the match date, kickoff time, and various streaming options available for viewers in the United States.
The semi-final series between these two rivals was, as expected, very intense and competitive. These are two evenly matched teams where either could win with just a small advantage. That is precisely what Cruz Azul achieved in the first leg.
The 1-0 victory, of course, does not guarantee them anything, but it is a significant advantage, especially since they will decide the series at home. Monterrey know they need an outstanding performance to overturn the first leg result, but they trust in their potential to make a comeback.
When will the Cruz Azul vs Monterrey match be played?
The game for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 second leg semifinal between Cruz Azul and Monterrey will be played this Sunday, May 19 at 8:00 PM (ET).
Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Time by State in the USA
ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Monterrey in the USA
This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Cruz Azul and Monterrey will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.