Dallas Mavericks will receive Los Angeles Lakers a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

After the transfer of one of its main stars, Russell Westbrook, it was unknown if the Los Angeles Lakers would continue fighting for Play-in positions or if they would finally resign and try to tank thinking of reinforcing the team next season with the help of the draft.

At the moment, it seems that the Lakers want to try it one more time since with a record of 28-32, they are very close to the 30-31 of the Utah Jazz. And to reach them, they must beat the Dallas Mavericks, who are the last to have a direct qualification spot for the Playoffs and certainly do not want to lose it.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks will be played at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas this Sunday, February 26 at 3:30 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC.

