Los Angeles Lakers will play against Oklahoma City Thunder in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the US, you can enjoy all the action of this game on FuboTV (free trial).

An interesting duel will take place in the Western Conference between two direct rivals in the fight to reach the last position of the Play-in. The Los Angeles Lakers have been fighting since the beginning of the season with a negative record, and although they managed to improve the statistics, it still has not been enough.

It's that every time they have a winning streak that brings them closer to a positive record, another losing streak brings it back. Something similar happens to their rivals in this game, the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are very few victories away from tying the Utah Jazz in the last Play-in positions. For this, of course, they must obtain victories that allow them to finally have a positive record.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder will be played at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California this Tuesday, February 7 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TNT.

