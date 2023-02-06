Brooklyn Nets will receive Phoenix Suns for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Phoenix Suns will visit Brooklyn Nets in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the US, you can enjoy all the action of this game on FuboTV (free trial).

A very interesting duel will take place between teams from the two Conferences. On the one hand, there will be the Brooklyn Nets, who continue in the fight to reach the first places in the standings, while maintaining their position as one of the qualifiers for the Playoffs, since several teams follow them closely.

Their rivals will be the Phoenix Suns, who are in a similar situation to their rivals in this game. At the moment they are a bit far from the first places in the standings, but they have many teams that follow them closely, so they need to win to keep their 5th position that would allow them to go directly to the Playoffs.

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns: Date

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns will be played at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York this Tuesday, February 7 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TNT.

