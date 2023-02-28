Los Angeles Lakers will visit Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

After the transfer of Russell Westbrook, one of the team's main stars, there was the question of whether the Los Angeles Lakers would go for tanking or try to qualify for the Play-in. The good results and performance of the team suggested that the California franchise would finally go in search of 10th place.

However, LeBron James's injury once again cast doubt on the team that will now depend more than ever on Anthony Davis. And especially in this game, where they will face the Oklahoma City Thunder, direct rivals in the fight for the last Play-in spot. A truly vibrant game for fans to enjoy.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder be played at the Paycom Center, Oklahoma City this Wednesday, March 1 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: BSOK.

