Miroslav Klose is synonymous with goals and iconic World Cup moments. The retired German striker enjoyed a glittering career at the highest level, playing alongside and against some of the greatest names in soccer history.

As the all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history, Klose has never wavered in his admiration for one particular player, who he considers the most complete in the game’s history.

Ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, Klose shared his thoughts in an interview with The Athletic, where he named Ronaldo Nazario as the greatest player of all time.

“When I played in Italy, everyone I talked to said Ronaldo was the best player to ever play in Europe. For me, he was the most complete player in history,” Klose stated. “It’s a shame that his injuries kept him from reaching his full potential for longer”.

Ronaldo of Brazil celebrates scoring the winning goal during the FIFA World Cup Finals 2002 Semi-Final match between Brazil and Turkey. (Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)

Klose, who faced Ronaldo in the 2002 World Cup and competed in an era that included Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, has consistently stood by his opinion, citing the Brazilian legend’s unparalleled potential.

Brazil 2014: A career-defining moment

The 2014 FIFA World Cup holds a special place in Klose’s heart, as it was the tournament where Germany triumphed with a historic 7-1 victory over host nation Brazil in the semifinals. In that match, Klose scored Germany’s second goal, breaking Ronaldo’s record to become the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history.

For Klose, the memories of that tournament serve as a source of joy and inspiration. “I like to live through images,” Klose explained. “Sometimes, when I feel a bit sad, I take out some photos of the 2014 World Cup, and it instantly makes me feel better. We overcame so much as a team, so knowing we reached the top is the best feeling of all”.

“Winning the World Cup… when you’re playing against Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Ronaldo Nazário, and you finish first, you have to be grateful,” he added. “Nothing would have been possible without my teammates. My gratitude goes to them”.

A legacy of records and success

Born in Poland but representing Germany, Klose retired as the all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history with 16 goals. Over 137 appearances for Germany, he scored 71 goals, cementing his place as one of the nation’s greatest players. His international record is a benchmark that neither Messi nor Ronaldo is likely to surpass in the 2026 World Cup.

At the club level, Klose played for Homburg, Kaiserslautern, Werder Bremen, Bayern Munich, and Lazio between 1998 and 2016. Across his career, he appeared in 708 matches, scoring 280 goals and providing 150 assists while winning eight club trophies.

Klose explains why he walked away from soccer

In the summer of 2016, Klose surprised many by announcing his retirement. His decision was deeply personal, reflecting his discontent with how the sport had evolved.

“I stopped playing soccer because I didn’t recognize it anymore,” Klose explained in a message to Lazio fans. “Today, young players think about different things. When I was a kid, I only thought about training and becoming someone in this sport I’ve always loved”.

Now serving as the head coach for Nuremberg in the second division of the Bundesliga, Klose continues to contribute to the game he holds so dear, carrying forward the values and dedication that defined his illustrious career.