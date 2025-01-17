NBA legend Carmelo Anthony slams Zion Williamson for his behavior with the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have endured a rough 2024-25 NBA campaign, posting a disappointing 10-32 record that places them at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. With playoff aspirations all but dashed, much of the team’s struggles have been linked to the prolonged absence of Zion Williamson, one of their key stars. Now, Carmelo Anthony has weighed in with a harsh assessment of the forward’s situation.

Appearing on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Anthony expressed his concerns about Williamson’s career trajectory. “With Zion, in my opinion, everybody always coveted him,” he began. “He doesn’t have the resume that we all would be looking for, or that we think he should have at this point in his career, but he has the star power. When you have star power, everything else comes with that.”

Carmelo’s comments come in the wake of a turbulent season for the 24-year-old forward. Williamson has been sidelined for a large portion of the season due to injury, and when he did return to action, he was suspended for being late for a flight with the team.

Anthony did not hold back in addressing Zion’s behavior. “Inside that organization, there have to be some real conversations with this man,” he continued. “Do you want to be here? If you want to be here, we’ve got to figure this (expletive) out. What you’re doing being an hour late, that (expletive) is unacceptable.”

The former New York Knicks star went on to reflect on a broader issue, expressing frustration over Williamson’s case. “This is the dark side of player empowerment,” Anthony said. “We fought for player empowerment, taking a stand, sitting in lockouts, and sitting across from owners to really understand the business of this game.”

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans stands for the national anthem before their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 30, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Zion Williamson’s 2024-25 performance

Williamson’s individual numbers this season, while positive, have not translated into success for the Pelicans. The forward has played in just nine of New Orleans’ 42 games. In those appearances, the Pelicans have struggled with a 3-6 record.

On a personal level, Williamson is averaging 21.7 points per game, ranking second on the team behind Brandon Ingram. He’s also contributing 7.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, playing an average of 29.6 minutes per contest.

Carmelo’s theory on Zion’s intentions

Carmelo Anthony also offered a theory about Williamson’s erratic behavior, suggesting it could be a calculated move. “I don’t want to say that you don’t give a (expletive),” he said, “but you don’t give a (expletive) or you’re just pissing on the territory. You’re saying (expletive) it, and this is my way of saying, ‘Get me out of here.’”

Anthony implied that Williamson’s actions could be part of a strategy to force a trade out of New Orleans. Having spent over five years with the Pelicans, Williamson might be signaling his desire to leave the franchise, particularly given their current position outside the playoff race. With the team struggling to contend at the top of the league, it’s not unfathomable that Williamson is seeking a fresh start with a new team.