Kevin Durant reveals the toughest playoff series of his NBA career

Throughout his nearly two-decade NBA career, Kevin Durant has dazzled fans with his exceptional talent and impressive statistics. Widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation, KD is already cementing his place among the greatest players of all time. Reflecting on the challenges he has encountered, the forward pointed to one playoff series in particular as the toughest he’s ever faced.

In response to a question from X (formerly Twitter) user @NBAMyke, who asked, “What is the toughest playoff series you’ve ever faced and won?” Durant recalled a memorable moment: the 2012 Western Conference Finals between his Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs.

“Against a team that won like 20 games in a row or some (expletive),” Kevin recalled, referencing the Spurs‘ remarkable form at the time. “Down 0-2, won 4 straight games to go to the Finals…legendary series in my opinion, especially that Game 6.”

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook react after a play by James Harden of the Thunder as Manu Ginobili of the Spurs looks on in the Western Conference Finals of the 2012 NBA Playoffs.

The 2012 Oklahoma City Thunder Playoff run

The 2012 Oklahoma City Thunder team is remembered as one of the most talented young squads in NBA history, featuring three future MVPs: Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. The team finished second in the Western Conference with a 47-19 record, trailing only the Spurs, who boasted future Hall of Famers Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili.

The Thunder’s playoff run that year was nothing short of dominant. In the first round, they swept the Dallas Mavericks, and in the semifinals, they dispatched the Los Angeles Lakers in five games. In the Western Conference Finals, they met the Spurs, who had cruised through the first two rounds, sweeping the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers.

Thunder vs. Spurs: The turning point

As Durant recalled, the Spurs took the first two games of the series at the AT&T Center, extending their remarkable streak of 20 consecutive wins from the regular season into the playoffs. However, in Game 3, the Thunder broke that streak with a commanding 102-82 victory. From there, Oklahoma City flipped the script, dominating the Spurs.

In Game 4, the Thunder won 109-103, and two days later, they took a crucial 108-103 victory in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead. The decisive Game 6 was played at Chesapeake Energy Arena, where Oklahoma City clinched the Western Conference title with a 107-99 win. Durant led the charge with an outstanding performance, posting 34 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 assists, sealing the series victory.

The Thunder’s near miss at glory

After their dramatic triumph over the Spurs, the Oklahoma City Thunder advanced to their first—and so far, only—NBA Finals, where they faced the Miami Heat. Despite their momentum from the Western Conference Finals, the Thunder couldn’t overcome the star-studded Miami trio of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. The Heat defeated the Thunder in five games, denying Durant and his teammates their first championship.

The 2012 Finals marked a turning point for Oklahoma City. That summer, the Thunder lost James Harden, who was traded to the Houston Rockets. Years later, Durant would join the Golden State Warriors, where he captured the championships that had previously eluded him. Yet, even with the passage of time, KD still reflects fondly on his days with the Thunder, particularly their remarkable playoff run in 2012.