Milwaukee Bucks will play against Miami Heat in what will be the Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The series began with a truly big surprise. The leaders of the Eastern Conference, the team with the best record in the regular season, and one of the main candidates to win the title, the Milwaukee Bucks, began the playoffs with a loss against the Miami Heat, the last qualifiers for the postseason in the East.

The first game at the Fiserv Forum was favorable to the Florida franchise, which won 130-117, making it clear that it will not be easy for the Bucks to win this first round series. In this second game, both have very clear objectives: the locals, not to allow the series to be 0-2; and the visitors, win to take a very good advantage to Miami.

When will Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin will take place this Wednesday, April 19 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other option: NBA TV.

