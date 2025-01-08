The biggest moment of the year is right around the corner for Josh Allen and Sean McDermott. Following a strong performance in the 2024 NFL regular season, the Buffalo Bills‘ Super Bowl aspirations will be put to the test when they host the Denver Broncos in the Wild Card round on Sunday.

After years of falling short of expectations, this looks like a make or break season for the Bills. And while they’re seen as huge favorites, McDermott and Allen know that there won’t be margin for error from now on.

Therefore, the team will be looking to bring its A-game to get the job done. And while being at full strength is often complicated in the NFL, the Bills seem to have positive news in regard to injury updates, with Allen expected to regain a key weapon to face Denver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Wednesday, McDermott revealed that wide receiver Amari Cooper, who had been away for personal issues, is back with the team to participate in the walk through practice of the day.

Amari Cooper #18 of the Buffalo Bills looks on during warmups before playing the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old was excused from the Bills on Saturday and missed the 2024 NFL regular season finale against the New England Patriots to deal with a family matter, which wasn’t revealed.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Josh Allen, Sean McDermott at risk of losing key Bills leader in 2025

McDermott, Allen still waiting to see Cooper’s impact in Buffalo

The Bills landed Cooper right before the trade deadline, sending a third-round pick in 2025 and a seventh-round pick in 2026 to the Cleveland Browns. Apart from the wideout, Buffalo got a sixth-round pick in 2025 as part of the deal.

Advertisement

Of course, the team made the move hoping to see an immediate impact for Allen. However, Cooper has yet to take off in Buffalo, recording just 20 catches for 297 yards and two touchdowns in eight appearances.

Cooper’s chance to step up for the Bills

Either way, there’s no reason to hit the panic button yet. Allen has relied on many different weapons throughout the year, and getting Cooper back just in time for the 2025 NFL playoffs could prove useful.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After all, we’re talking about a player with plenty of experience who can turn up his game at any time. With McDermott and Allen looking to go the distance once and for all, Cooper’s availability could be good news for the Bills in their first test of the postseason against the Broncos.