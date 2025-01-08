Justin Fields is the great alternative for Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers after Russell Wilson has experienced a significant decline in his performance during the last four games.

The Steelers will have to face the Baltimore Ravens on the road in the wild card round, and the big question is whether, as happened after the first month of the season, Tomlin is ready for another drastic change.

At the moment, almost no one considers Pittsburgh capable of defeating Baltimore, let alone making an impressive Super Bowl run as a challenger to other contenders like the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs. Fields could be the spark needed.

Who is going to start for the Steelers at QB?

Although Russell Wilson seems on track to be the starting quarterback for the Steelers against the Ravens, Mike Tomlin has not confirmed it and has said that Justin Fields could have more minutes on the field. This was the response from the former Bears player when asked if he was hoping to get an opportunity.

“Of course, of course. You know, I’m always preparing the same. You guys know that I always prepare like I’m playing. So, if my number’s called, I’ll be ready to go. I’m not sure if I’ll be more involved. We’ll see. I feel good. I think so (it’s an advantage having him and Russell Wilson). I think me able to utilize my legs and stuff like that causes the defense to watch film on that or really just waste time on whether we’re running it or not. I think it’s definitely a plus for us.”

Justin Fields also spoke about his future in the NFL amid the possibility of becoming a free agent. A reporter asked him that, if this was the end of the road for the season, how he felt about what he had shown to the Steelers and the rest of the teams. “I showed what I showed. Just getting better each and every day. That’s what I’m focused on now.”