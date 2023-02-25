Golden State Warriors will receive Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

In the Western Conference, this very interesting game will take place between two teams that currently occupy Play-in positions, but that clearly aspire to be among those qualified directly for the Playoffs, where for the moment the last qualified for that instance are the Dallas Mavericks.

Both have a neutral balance: the same number of wins and losses. In the case of the Golden State Warriors, their record is 30-30 and that of the Minnesota Timberwolves is 31-31. Whoever loses will be left with a neutral record, but winning either of them would get closer to 32-29 for the Mavericks, so both will go after the victory.

When will Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors be played at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California this Sunday, February 26 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

