Miami Heat will receive Philadelphia 76ers in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Miami Heat managed to cut their losing streak precisely with their victory against these same rivals. That allowed them to reach a record of 33-29, which leaves them close to 34-26 of the Brooklyn Nets in the fight for the Playoffs positions. The result of their previous game was 101-99.

The Philadelphia 76ers know it very well: that short difference means that just as they lost, they could have won this game and now they are going for revenge. The first two places are a bit far away, but they still want to keep trying to climb the positions and for that they will need victories.

When will Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors will be played at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida this Wednesday, March 1 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: BSSUN.

