Milwaukee Bucks will visit Portland Trail Blazers in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the US, you can enjoy all the action of this game on FuboTV (free trial).

The Milwaukee Bucks have taken very good advantage of the losing streak of the Boston Celtics and thanks also to a streak of 7 consecutive victories, they managed to place themselves in second place in the standings, only 1 win behind the Massachusetts team. Now they will go for the leadership.

Their rivals will be the Portland Trail Blazers, who are in the fight for the Play-in positions. Their loss in the last game against the Chicago Bulls left them with a 26-27 record, one victory less than the New Orleans Pelicans, the last qualified. It will be important to win to fight for that precious 10th place.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks be played at the Moda Center, Portland, Oregon this Monday, February 6 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

