Brooklyn Nets will play against Los Angeles Clippers today at the Barclays Center in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the US, you can enjoy all the action of this game on FuboTV (free trial).

The two teams that are in fourth place in each Conference face each other, which without a doubt is a promise of a great game. On one side will be the locals, the Brooklyn Nets, who with a 32-20 record are 5 victories behind the leaders. It's a bit far at the moment, but a good run could take them higher.

That is why they will go after them, but they will not have it easy since their rivals are one of the strongest teams in the Western Conference. The Los Angeles Clippers have a 30-26 record, which is currently threatened by the Phoenix Suns' 29-26 record. they need victories to keep their place.

Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Clippers: Date

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers will be played at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York this Monday, February 6 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Clippers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Clippers

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

