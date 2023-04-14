The Chicago Bulls visit the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center tonight in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament. Check out here what happens if they lose.

What happens if Chicago Bulls lose to Miami Heat in the NBA Play-In tonight?

A lot will be stake tonight when the Chicago Bulls hit the road to face the Miami Heat in South Beach in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament. The game will kick off at 7 PM (ET) at the Kaseya Center.

The Bulls head into this game in high spirits after taking down the Toronto Raptors in the previous round. Even though their regular season wasn't great, they managed to make the preliminary stage of the postseason.

The Heat, on the other hand, need to turn up their game after losing to the Atlanta Hawks, who clinched the #7 seed to take on the Boston Celtics in the playoffs. Now, the #8 seed will be up for grabs.

What happens if the Bulls lose to the Heat tonight?

With the 9 spot in the Eastern Conference, the Bulls advanced to the final stage of the Play-In after beating the #10 Raptors. If they extend their streak against the Heat, they'll advance to the playoffs to face the Celtics.

But if Chicago loses in Miami tonight, it would be eliminated from the 2023 NBA playoffs. This is a win-or-go home matchup, with the winner moving on to the main bracket while the loser enters directly in the offseason.