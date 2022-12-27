Stephen Curry won't be available for two more games for the Golden State Warriors. This time will be against Charlotte Hortnets and the Utah Jazz.

The Golden State Warriors will have to continue their year-ending matches without one of the key players in the roster, Stephen Curry. Despite the team managed by Steve Kerr got a win over the Memphis Grizzlies, its clear that the four-time NBA Champion is needed on the court.

The Dubs hold a record of 16 wins and 18 losses in the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, but without Curry the record is 2 wins and 6 losses overall. In fact, neither Jordan Poole or Klay Thompson has stepped up to control the rhythm in the Warriors' playing style.

Also, none of the players who are part of the rotation have made astonishing performances. Especially on the road, where the Warriors hold a record of 3 wins and 16 losses in the current regular season. Even James Wiseman came back thanks to his performances but the lack of big players in the roster, as well.

Is Stephen Curry playing for the Warriors against Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz?

Despite the last win for the Warriors over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Dubs really have missed Stephen Curry back on the court as well as trainning under Steve Kerr's management. However, Curry will probably be back in January for the remainder of the regular season. The Warriors' current record without Curry on the court is 3-2.

Although the four-time NBA Champion will avoid surgery, his return to the court will be slowly due to the severeness of the situation. "From what I know about shoulder injuries and situations like that, any time you can avoid surgery or anything like that its great news." Curry said.

After the game on Sunday, the Warriors released a statement that revealed Curry would be reevaluated again in two weeks. So, the rest of the year, Curry will be on the bench for the rest of the year, and it would be back before the All-Star break.