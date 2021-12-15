Even though it seemed like the NBA had everything under control, multiple COVID-19 outbreaks have the league in shambles right now. Check out all the players who are on the shelf due to the health and safety protocols.

The NBA is going through a bit of a tough stretch right now. Some of the best players in the game, like James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo; are being forced to watch from the sidelines due to COVID-19-related issues.

Despite the vaccine mandates in some states and despite most of the players being vaccinated, the NBA hasn't been exempt from the recent outbreak in the United States. Although, fortunately, players have mostly been asymptomatic thanks to vaccination.

Even so, some wonder whether the league would be better off by just postponing games for a couple of weeks, as some teams like the Chicago Bulls can't even dress enough players right now. Here, we let you know about all the players who are in the health and safety protocols.

All NBA Players Out Due To Covid-19 As Of December 15:

Brooklyn Nets

+ James Harden

+ De'Andre Bembry

+ LaMarcus Aldridge

+ Bruce Brown

+ Paul Millsap

+ Jevon Carter

+ James Johnson

Charlotte Hornets

+ LaMelo Ball

+ Ish Smith

+ Mason Plumlee

+ Jaden McDaniels

Chicago Bulls

+ Stanley Johnson

+ DeMar DeRozan

+ Ayo Dosunmu

+ Matt Thomas

+ Javonte Green

+ Coby White

+ Derrick Jones Jr.

+ Alize Johnson

+ Troy Brown Jr.

+ Zach LaVine

Denver Nuggets

+ Austin Rivers

Los Angeles Lakers

+ Dwight Howard

+ Malik Monk

+ Talen Horton-Tucker

Memphis Grizzlies

+ Ja Morant

Milwaukee Bucks

+ Giannis Antetokounmpo

+ Wesley Matthews

+ Donte DiVincenzo

New York Knicks

+ RJ Barrett

+ Obi Toppin

Toronto Raptors

+ Precious Achiuwa

Washington Wizards

+ Kyle Kuzma

We get it, postponing games for a couple of weeks means less revenue, but it's not like those games won't be played anyway. We're still going through a pandemic and health should be the first thing on everybody's minds right now. Also, not having the best players on the court really hurts the quality of the product they're trying to sell.