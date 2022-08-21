Andre Drummond has played in the NBA since the 2012-13 season with the Detroit Pistons. Since then, the center has developed into a big starting-role player thanks to his unique physique and skills.

There's been many great rebounders in the National Basketball Association history. For example, Bill Russell, who registered 21,620 rebounds in just 963 games. A basketball stat that started to being recorded since the 1950-51 NBA Season.

Therefore, when there are talks about the best rebounder in NBA history, should be mentioned players such as Wilt Chamberlain with 23,924 boards, alongside the named Bill Russell and, to complete the podium, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 17,440 rebounds in his career.

And now, Andre Drummond just entered himself into the debate, because of his bold statements coming to the 2022-23 NBA Season. Therefore, the social media debates started to talk about it, since the Chicago Bulls' center now might enter in his final stage of his career.

NBA: How many times has Andre Drummond led the NBA in rebounding?

As reported by Mike Anthony of the CT Insider, Andre Drummond said, "he hopes to play until he's well into his 30's. And when all is said and done, Drummond said he hopes to be remembered as the best rebounder in NBA history." “I think I’m already there,” Drummond said. “I’m on my way. By the time I retire, I’ll go down as the best rebounder ever — if not already.”

So, there is a debate going on about his impact in the rebounding asset. According to the specialized site StatMuse, Drummond has grabbed 9,519 boards in his 10-season career. Also, Drummond has led the NBA in rebounding for 4 seasons, in 2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

However, he isn't near the top-10 tier list of players with most rebounds in the NBA history. Which is Dwight Howard with 14,627 rebounds in his career. Although, Drummond is the 10th player in NBA history with the best rebounds per game, with 13 boards per game.