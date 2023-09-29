Last season, LeBron James shocked the NBA with a very controversial statement about his future after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

“We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I have a lot to think about to be honest. Just for me personally going forward in the game of basketball. I have a lot to think about.”

However, after the Lakers made great moves in free agency to convince the King, LeBron James announced his final decision and will comeback for a 21st season. Now, the team’s front office had a huge warning for the NBA.

Lakers believe LeBron James could have one of the best seasons ever

LeBron James is absolutely excited with a roster which includes names such as Anthony Davis, Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Austin Reaves, Taurean Prince, Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish or D’Angelo Russell.

That’s why, according to general manager Rob Pelinka, the type of preparation LeBron is putting could surprise the NBA. Though there are superb teams like the Bucks, Nuggets or Suns, the Lakers believe the King could deliver.

“It’s staggering for a player who has 20 years under the hood already and is preparing for 21 like he’s a rookie. He’s been doing 6 a.m. workouts. Probably been in our building as much as any player this offseason. Been in the weight room as much as any player. To me, it’s let’s be about it, let’s not talk about it. He’s definitely been about it this offseason.”

Coach Darvin Ham is also surprised by the work of LeBron James. “Bron, he does a great job taking care of himself. The team that’s around him now, the pieces that we have in place, those guys are going to step up and do a lot of heavy lifting early.”