Bronny James is officially new teammate of Anthony Davis with the Los Angeles Lakers. After the historic No.55 pick, AD talked about the son of LeBron James and his possible impact on the team. It all happened during an interview with ESPN.

“He is very good defensively. He can read the floor very well. I think he’s a really good playmaker. I saw him work out a couple times besides the pro day. His reads, reading the defense, making the right passes. That was really impressive to me. I think he’s going to be fine. Obviously, it’s a lot of pressure on him with his dad being who he is.”

For the first time in NBA history, there will an active father-son duo on the same roster. Although no one knows for sure what’s the plan with head coach JJ Redick, it’s seems inevitable to have that epic moment on the court during the 2024-2025 season.

Anthony Davis praises Bronny James

Anthony Davis also talked about the critics of Bronny James who think the name of his father was the only reason why he could make it so fast all the way to the NBA.

“From what I’ve seen and what I heard, Bronny wants to create his own path and he doesn’t want to be, even though he is LeBron James’ son, he don’t want be seen as that. I think having that mindset and trying to create his own path is going to work out for him. Who knows? He might come in and be ready to play for us.”