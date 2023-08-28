There were plenty of expectations about New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram leading Team USA. He was the most experienced among this roster of NBA players, and was supposed to be their go-to guy.

However, the former Los Angeles Lakers forward has looked out of sorts since they started their scrimmages. His shot isn’t falling, and he hasn’t done a lot to help his team.

That’s why Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had to address the situation, but he was still confident in his teammate’s ability to get over the hump sooner rather than later.

Team USA Needs Brandon Ingram, Says Anthony Edwards

“He gets paid the big bucks; like, he’s one of the best players in the NBA,” Edwards said per Joe Vardon of The Athletic. “He’s a superstar in the league, so he can figure it out on his own, but it’s nothing like somebody staying your ear.”

“They stay in my ear. So, just keep talking to him, ’cause you know, a couple shots might not go his way,” he added. “He might get a couple turnovers and get down. I mean, I get down sometimes because I turn it over or miss a couple shots.”

Not all NBA players are suited for FIBA basketball, and he wouldn’t be the first to find that out the hard way. Even so, he’s good enough to turn things around; he just needs a couple of lucky bounces to go his way.