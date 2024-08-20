Trending topics:
Anthony Edwards makes a surprising statement about the NBA's older generation and Michael Jordan

Minnesota Timberwolves’ star Anthony Edwards referred to the NBA's older generation and highlighted one aspect of Michael Jordan.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets
By Gianni Taina

There’s no denying that Michael Jordan and LeBron James are two of the most iconic figures in basketball history, often at the heart of the GOAT debate. However, Anthony Edwards, with his explosive style of play and exceptional skills, has been drawing comparisons to Jordan, earning whispers of being the “next Jordan.”

Edwards further solidified his rising status by leading the Timberwolves to the conference finals, defeating the 2022-23 champion Denver Nuggets, and contributing significantly to Team USA’s fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Edwards was asked to compare the NBA’s past and present eras. His response took many by surprise, as he candidly admitted to not watching much of the older generation’s games and made a comment that some viewed as dismissive of the legends who came before him.

Edwards on NBA’s older generation and Michael Jordan

During his conversation with Lane Florsheim, the Timberwolves All-Star didn’t hold back when it came to talking about previous generations, suggesting fearlessly that they lacked the level of skill seen in today’s players. “I didn’t watch it back in the day so I can’t speak on it. They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean? So that’s why when they saw Kobe [Bryant], they were like, ‘Oh, my God.’ But now everybody has skill.

Edwardscomments sparked controversy, with many critics arguing that he overlooked other skilled players from Jordan’s era. Additionally, his admission of not being familiar with that time led some to question whether he should be making such judgments in the first place.

Gianni Taina

