LeBron nor Curry nor Durant: Anthony Edwards names Team USA' unsung Olympic hero

While LeBron, Curry, and Kevin Durant often grab the headlines, Anthony Edwards is shining a light on another key contributor to Team USA’s gold.

Anthony Edwards #5 of Team United States looks on prior to quarterfinal game between Team United States and Team Brazil
Anthony Edwards #5 of Team United States looks on prior to quarterfinal game between Team United States and Team Brazil

By Gianni Taina

Team USA secured their fifth consecutive gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with a 98-87 victory over France. LeBron James led the charge, supported by stellar performances from Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. But Anthony Edwards believes there was another player who was instrumental in their path to gold.

Throughout the tournament, Team USA’s performances can be divided into two phases: the group stage and the knockout rounds. LeBron James was consistently strong, but it was Kevin Durant who provided a crucial spark off the bench during the group stage when the team faced tough challenges.

In the knockout rounds, Stephen Curry stole the show with sensational performances, particularly in the semifinals against Serbia and the final against France. But according to Edwards, there is another teammate who was the unsung hero who made the difference.

Devin Booker: The unsung MVP of Team USA

Speaking at the 2024 Fanatics Fest alongside Kevin Durant, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards named Devin Booker as the team’s overlooked MVP.

Gold medalists Devin Booker of Team United States looks on from the podium during the Men’s basketball medal ceremony. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Gold medalists Devin Booker of Team United States looks on from the podium during the Men's basketball medal ceremony. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

“Steph had great games, KD had great games, LeBron had great games, but Book was guarding the best player, turning down shots… Book goes for 70 [in NBA games], I’m not gonna lie—I was impressed watching him,” Edwards said.

Head coach Steve Kerr echoed this sentiment after the gold medal win over France: “Devin Booker is an incredible basketball player. Nobody asked about him. He was our unsung MVP. I just wanted to say that.”

Devin Booker gets real about playing alongside LeBron James and Stephen Curry at Paris 2024 Olympics



Devin Booker gets real about playing alongside LeBron James and Stephen Curry at Paris 2024 Olympics

Booker played a crucial role as a starter throughout Team USA’s undefeated run, contributing an average of 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. His defensive effort and willingness to do the dirty work made him indispensable, even if his contributions flew under the radar.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

