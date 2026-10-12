Are Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards playing today, Oct. 12, in NY Knicks vs Timberwolves in 2026 NBA Preseason?

The New York Knicks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2026 NBA preseason, seeking to find their stride and build chemistry for the upcoming regular season.

The New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves meet in their third preseason game, testing new additions, building chemistry, and finding their rhythm for the upcoming NBA season, where defending champion New York is led by Jalen Brunson and contender Minnesota is powered by Anthony Edwards.

All indications point to Jalen Brunson being available and expected to play, especially with no injury reports or setback concerns. However, he will likely be on a minute restriction, as head coach Mike Brown indicated before the first preseason match.

On Edwards’ side, he is also expected to play today. However, his status remains questionable for rest as he continues building chemistry in an exciting new backcourt duo with LaMelo Ball, which guarantees a showtime performance.

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Sensations ahead of Knicks vs Timberwolves

The Knicks enter the game at 0-2 in the preseason after dropping their first two, while the Timberwolves are 2-1. They will meet at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Monday, Oct. 12th. It is still preseason, but this is a chance for New York to work through some important questions before the pressure of the regular season kicks in.

Jalen Brunson of New York Knicks during a press conference.

With an NBA championship to defend, the Knicks have lots to work on. This game could offer a useful look at where things stand, especially concerning roster spots. Not only that, but the futures of important players like Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart are up in the air, which the front office has to figure out eventually.

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Of course, it is just the preseason. Situations change all the time. What is most important about preseason is what these players look like on the court, and that is what we get to find out.

Minnesota could be one of the most exciting and dangerous teams in the league. The furry bunch has shed Julius Randle and Naz Reid, but added LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga. The Knicks will be challenged to play at a faster pace, with Ball and Anthony Edwards playing full-tilt and Kuminga adding vertical spacing.

Key takeaways

Jalen Brunson is expected to play for New York under a minute restriction.

is expected to play for New York under a minute restriction. Anthony Edwards is expected to play for Minnesota alongside new teammate LaMelo Ball.

is expected to play for Minnesota alongside new teammate LaMelo Ball. Madison Square Garden hosts the Knicks (0-2) and Timberwolves (2-1) on Oct. 12th.