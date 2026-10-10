Stephen Curry opens up about Warriors’ front office’s lack of offseason moves

The Golden State Warriors were heavily criticized by their fans and observers across the NBA for their lack of offseason moves, having made only one. However, what drew the most attention were the thoughts of Stephen Curry as discussions even surfaced regarding a contract extension.

Curry, who recently reiterated his commitment to the franchise with a new contract extension, has now given his take on the team’s moves, or lack thereof, over the last few years.

“I mean, I’m not an idiot. I know what it means in the sense of that window we had where coming off of ’22, there were opportunities to get better, add new talent, and some worked out, some didn’t. And the jury is still out on how we end this entire journey with a competitive mindset,” Curry said to NBC Sports Bay Area, via Valentina Martinez of the California Post.

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Lack of project ambition in the Warriors’ front office

The Warriors have only made one major move since their 2022 championship: trading for Jimmy Butler, who is currently rehabbing a torn ACL. Instead, the team relies heavily on the development of young stars emerging from within the franchise.

Stephen Curry of Golden State Warriors.

However, there has really been only one case that yielded fruitful results for the franchise, most notably playing an essential role on the 2022 NBA championship team: Jordan Poole.

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Poole stands as the last case of a young player with the Warriors breaking out inside the franchise and serving as a key piece in a project that completely exceeded expectations—an example the home office may be trying to latch onto.

What is expected of Curry

Curry will be hoping for better luck on the injury front this year, as he missed over 40 games last season due to a lingering knee issue. Golden State is slated to kick off their season on October 21 with a road game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.

Key takeaways

Stephen Curry addressed Golden State’s lack of offseason moves in an interview.

addressed Golden State’s lack of offseason moves in an interview. Jimmy Butler is currently rehabbing a torn ACL following his trade to Golden State.

is currently rehabbing a torn ACL following his trade to Golden State. Over 40 games were missed by Stephen Curry last season due to knee issues.